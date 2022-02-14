NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after win over Bengals



American Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States - February 13, 2022 Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp scores a touchdown REUTERS/Mike Segar

February 14, 2022

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (Reuters) – Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after catching two touchdown passes during his team’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)