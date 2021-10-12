NFL-Raiders coach Gruden resigns after homophobic, sexist emails uncovered



FILE PHOTO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia gets instructions from head coach Jon Gruden during the first half of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme FILE PHOTO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia gets instructions from head coach Jon Gruden during the first half of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme

October 12, 2021

(Reuters) – Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday said he had resigned after emails that included racist, sexist and homophobic language were uncovered.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” he said in a statement posted on the team’s Twitter account.

“I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)