NFL notebook: WR Brown reportedly wants to play



FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

October 13, 2019

Antonio Brown wants to resolve his off-field issues and return to the NFL soon, as ESPN reported Saturday the former Steelers-Raiders-Patriots wideout hopes to have his playing status cleared up “in the next few weeks.”

Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after a former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Last month, Brown tweeted that he “will not be playing in the NFL anymore.” Last week, he filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots seeking a reported $39.8 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money.

Despite his “retirement” announcement, Brown has been training and staying in shape and would welcome a return to New England if he is cleared to play, ESPN reported.

–Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out of Sunday’s NFC West clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

Gurley didn’t practice all week due to a left thigh contusion, an injury sustained in the Rams’ 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3.

Malcolm Brown likely will receive the bulk of the work, with rookie Darrell Henderson next in line. John Kelly was promoted from the practice squad for depth.

–Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said wide receiver Davante Adams’ turf toe injury will keep him out of Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Adams sustained the injury in the Week 4 loss to Philadelphia and did not play in last Sunday’s win at Dallas.

Also out for the Packers will be first-round rookie safety Darnell Savage, who is week to week with an ankle injury.

–Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) was officially ruled out for Monday’s game against his former team, the Packers.

Questionable for Detroit are wideout Danny Amendola (chest), tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion), defensive backs Darius Slay (hamstring) and Quandre Diggs (hamstring) and defensive linemen A’Shawn Robinson (knee) and Da’Shawn Hand. Hockenson is expected to clear concussion protocol by game time, barring a setback.

–Packers running back Aaron Jones has been fined $10,527 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he incurred in last Sunday’s game, the player revealed to ESPN.

Jones was fined by the league for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct after he waved goodbye to cornerback Byron Jones during his touchdown run in Green Bay’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

–The Washington Redskins will place tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve due to lingering effects from his latest concussion.

The 29-year-old veteran hasn’t played since sustaining the injury in the Redskins’ third preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 22.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that this could be a career-ending situation for Reed, who has suffered at least six concussions.

–The NFL fined Oakland guard Richie Incognito for two plays in the Raiders’ Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The league fined Incognito $21,054 in all for a chop block and for unnecessary roughness, Pelissero reported.

–The New York Jets waived quarterback Luke Falk after he started the club’s previous two games.

Falk was expendable with starter Sam Darnold returning from mononucleosis to start Sunday’s game for the Jets (0-4) against the Dallas Cowboys. David Fales will be the backup quarterback.

New York needed a roster spot to activate linebacker Brandon Copeland, who is returning from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

–Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steve Nelson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles and will not travel with the team.

Nelson suffered a groin injury during last week’s 26-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was a limited participant in practice all week.

–The Los Angeles Chargers waived tight end Stephen Anderson.

Anderson was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 1 to replace Sean Culkin, who tore his Achilles. He played in just one game, seeing five special-teams snaps in Sunday’s loss to Denver.

