NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs



FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) plays catch with fans before a game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) plays catch with fans before a game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

December 25, 2019

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run.

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscle. He sustained the injury in Week 8 as he tackled Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

He is eligible to return off injured reserve for the first round of the playoffs, which will be held Jan. 4-5.

“Yes, the plan is for the first playoff game,” he said at a press conference.

–Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss the team’s season finale Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed that Ramsey has a Grade 2 LCL strain.

Ramsey, who was named to his third straight Pro Bowl this season, finished the season with 50 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 games.

–The Dallas Cowboys signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and offensive lineman Wyatt Miller. The moves came after the team placed linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve.

Vander Esch, the Cowboys’ 2018 first-round pick, will have surgery to fix a neck injury. He finished his second season with 72 tackles in nine games.

Su’a-Filo broke a bone in his lower leg during Dallas’ Sunday loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in 11 games this season with four starts.

–The Philadelphia Eagles waived running back Jay Ajayi and placed cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve among a series of transactions.

Ajayi, 26, appeared in just three games for the Eagles this season, rushing 10 times for 30 yards. Darby, who turns 26 on Jan. 2, sustained a hip flexor strain in Sunday’s win against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury doesn’t not require surgery, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Philadelphia signed tight end Richard Rodgers, promoted wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed wideout River Cracraft to the practice squad.

–The Steelers placed quarterback Mason Rudolph on injured reserve, meaning Pittsburgh will rely on rookie Devlin Hodges this weekend as the team vies for the final wild-card berth in the AFC.

Hodges started Pittsburgh’s game at the New York Jets last Sunday and was pulled in the second quarter in favor of Rudolph. But when Rudolph sustained a left shoulder injury in the second half, Hodges returned.

Rudolph, a second-year QB from Oklahoma State, took over as the starter when Ben Roethlisberger went on injured reserved with an elbow injury in September. Rudolph appeared in 10 games on the year, starting eight, tallying a 5-3 record. With Rudolph out, Paxton Lynch — drafted in the first round in 2016 by the Denver Broncos — will back up Hodges.

–Field Level Media