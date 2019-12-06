NFL notebook: Patriots QB Brady limited in practice



Dec 1, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

December 6, 2019

Though they remain atop the AFC East with a 10-2 record, the New England Patriots continue to experience setbacks. The latest involves 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who was limited in practice Thursday due to toe and right elbow injuries.

Brady’s toe ailment reportedly is a new development, but his limited participation is a step back from Wednesday, when he was listed on the injury report as a full participant.

Among the Patriots on Thursday’s injury report, only center Ted Karras (knee) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) were listed as non-participants. On Sunday, the Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of top contenders for the AFC title.

A week ago the flu bug contributed to 17 players landing on their final injury report before the road game against the Houston Texans, which the Patriots lost 28-22.

–Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said that he will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to battle a shoulder injury.

Conner also told reporters that he isn’t sure when he will return. The game against Arizona will mark the third straight and fifth in six games that Conner has missed since being injured against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.

Meanwhile, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster missed another practice with a knee injury and will likely miss his third straight game.

–Although Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice, head coach Mike Zimmer likes his chances of playing Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Thielen has missed three straight games and four in the past five due to the hamstring injury he initially sustained at Detroit on Oct. 20. Trying to come back against Kansas City in Week 9, he managed only six plays before returning to the sideline in the first quarter.

Also missing practice Thursday was offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who sat out the second half of Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining a concussion.

–Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back at practice after a one-day absence to rest his bruised right hand.

Mayfield hit his hand on the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree after he completed his throwing motion late in the first half of Sunday’s 20-13 loss before returning in the second half. He passed for 196 yards, with a touchdown to Kareem Hunt and an interception.

–Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller told reporters he has an MCL sprain and could miss his second straight game when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection sat out the first game he had missed since the 2013 season.

–The Jacksonville Jaguars placed star linebacker Myles Jack on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury.

A second-round pick out of UCLA in 2016, Jack missed the first game of his four-year NFL career in last Sunday’s 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jack, 24, finishes the season with 66 tackles and one interception in 11 games.

–Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has battled knee pain all season, but he will await results from medical tests before determining his status for Sunday’s road game against Tampa Bay.

The 46-year-old is in the midst of the worst season of his career. As insurance, the Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

–Dallas Cowboys starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods is facing charges of marijuana possession and evidence tampering, police said, after he was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas.

The 26-year-old was charged with possession of more than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces of marijuana. Police also cited Woods for possession of drug paraphernalia. He is no longer in custody.

–Colin Kaepernick’s passes from his November workout in Georgia have not helped him to land an NFL job, but did help a wide receiver who caught some of those throws.

The Washington Redskins signed wide receiver Jordan Veasy to their practice squad after the Cal product had tried to give Kaepernick a boost.

–The Kansas City Chiefs placed Darrel Williams on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, ending the running back’s season.

Defensive back Alex Brown was moved from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster, while wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was added to the practice squad.

–Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is one of eight finalists for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which goes to the player who most exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The other finalists are Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley and Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

–The Cardinals claimed tight end Dan Arnold off waivers from the New Orleans Saints. In a corresponding move, Arizona placed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on injured reserve.

