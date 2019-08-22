NFL notebook: Mayfield clears air with Jones



August 22, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that he reached out to Daniel Jones about his recently published comments regarding the New York Giants rookie.

According to Mayfield, the two quarterbacks texted and the exchange went well.

Mayfield said his comments stemming from a GQ interview were taken out of context.

“It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel,” Mayfield said. “I reached out to Daniel because all of that blew way out of hand and I wanted him to know how I felt. … I just wanted to clear the air with him.”

–Running back Melvin Gordon’s holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers will likely continue into the regular season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

According to the report, contract talks have not progressed as Gordon had hoped, and he will continue to train on his own in Florida for the foreseeable future.

Gordon, 26, has missed all of training camp and the preseason while seeking an extension. He’s entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019.

–The Detroit Lions signed nose tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to a one-year extension worth $11 million, multiple outlets reported.

Harrison, who skipped offseason workouts but reported to training camp without a new deal, had two years remaining on his contract, worth $7 million in 2019 and $9.25 million in 2020. He is now under contract through 2021.

The Lions also signed wide receiver Jordan Lasley.

–Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy defended his team’s exhaustive search for a suitable kicker this offseason, despite criticism from a Sports Illustrated story.

The story included quotes from several kickers, some anonymous, who were among nine to try out for the Bears this offseason. Many of the kickers described a negative environment in the kicking room, perceived bias from consultant Jamie Kohl and Nagy’s obsession with field goals of 43 yards — the distance from which Cody Parkey missed in an attempt to win a wild-card playoff game in January.

“I understand, we brought in a lot of kickers that came in here,” Nagy told reporters. “To me, I look at it as a positive, in the fact that we said we were going to turn over every stone to find whoever’s out there.”

–Former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Mario Williams was arrested in Texas on a trespassing charge.

Williams, 34, allegedly entered a woman’s home Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas, without her permission, according to court documents obtained by KHOU Channel 11.

Williams has a child with the woman, who filed a restraining order against him in May, per the report.

–Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross stepped down from the NFL’s committee on social justice at the behest of players, according to former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Long said Ross was removed as players determined the inaction of the committee necessitated changes.

–The Dolphins will honor the memory of Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti during the 2019 season with a helmet decal.

The decal, featuring the initials “NAB,” will debut in the Dolphins’ Sept. 8 season opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

–The Dolphins signed wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a four-year extension, putting him under contract through 2023.

The team did not announce terms, but multiple outlets report the extension is worth up to $24 million. Grant was entering the final year of his contract in 2019, in which he is owed $720,000.

–New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will start Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, the Saints signed linebacker Will Compton and placed offensive tackle Chris Clark on injured reserve, according to ESPN.

–Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (quad) was ruled out for Friday’s preseason game against the Browns.

–Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said most of his starters will sit out Saturday against the Bears.

–Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (knee) is healthy and will play Saturday against the Chargers, while Paxton Lynch (concussion) will be out.

–The Arizona Cardinals released wideout Kevin White. A former first-round pick of the Bears, White had not played in preseason due to a hamstring injury.

–The NFL suspended Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland four games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

–The Browns signed wide receiver Braxton Miller, an Ohio native and former Ohio State star who was waived by Philadelphia on Saturday.

–Cincinnati Bengals guard Christian Westerman returned to the team after reportedly considering retirement.

–The Denver Broncos signed fullback/tight end Orson Charles and claimed outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas and offensive lineman Tyler Jones off waivers.

The team also placed cornerback Horace Richardson and tight end Bug Howard on injured reserve while waiving/injured outside linebacker Aaron Wallace.

–Field Level Media