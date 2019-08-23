NFL notebook: Cowboys reportedly make big offer to Elliott



Dec 24, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) run onto the field before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

August 23, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have offered to make holdout Ezekiel Elliott one of the NFL’s two highest-paid running backs.

ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted Thursday the Cowboys’ offer was less than what Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley earns — he signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer — but more than Le’Veon Bell’s deal with the New York Jets.

In March, Bell signed the NFL’s second-richest running back contract, a four-year, $52.5 million deal that included $27 million in guarantees.

Elliott, 24, was the fourth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and wants a new deal before reporting to the team. He’s due to earn $3.85 million this season.

— The Washington Redskins turned down an offer of a 2020 first-round pick from the New England Patriots for disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams, multiple outlets reported.

The Team 980 tweeted the Patriots were told the offer “wasn’t enough.” NBC Sports Washington echoed the report: “Have heard the same.”

However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport questioned the veracity of the information. “From what I understand, this is false. ‘Unequivocally not true’ was the precise wording. So, carry on,” he tweeted.

— Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said injured reserve could be an option for quarterback Drew Lock after the rookie sprained his right thumb Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Obviously, because it’s his throwing hand and a thumb, that’s a pretty serious injury for a quarterback,” Fangio said. “It will be some time before we know exactly where he’s at and how much time he would miss.”

— The Los Angeles Chargers will place safety Derwin James on injured reserve ahead of Week 1, the team announced.

James underwent surgery for a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot, multiple outlets reported. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis.

The NFL Network reported James was expected to be sidelined approximately three months.

— Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper will not play in the preseason, but the wide receiver said his foot injury was not a concern.

Cooper dealt with a foot injury as a sophomore at Alabama and as a rookie with the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis this summer and has missed three weeks of practice.

— The Arizona Cardinals traded safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Ford, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2017 out of Auburn. He played in 23 games and had nine tackles during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free-agent linebacker Jayrone Elliott and waived injured defensive end Lavon Hooks.

Elliott, 27, recorded 57 tackles, 4.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 38 games with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-16.

— Pittsburgh named Ray Sherman as interim wide receivers coach for the 2019 season.

He replaces Darryl Drake, who died suddenly Aug. 11.

— The Los Angeles Chargers brought back wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Inman, 30, played in 41 games over four seasons with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2017.

— The preseason game between Green Bay and Oakland in Winnipeg was played with shortened dimensions due to concerns about the turf in each end zone.

With holes in the turf — from where Canadian Football League goal posts are placed — that could not be properly filled, each end zone was moved 10 yards closer to the middle of the field. Pylons were placed at each end of both 10-yard lines, marking the front of the end zone, and at each end of both normal goal lines (for the back of the end zone).

The Packers sat 33 players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and all of the team’s starters.

— Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession, a Class B felony, in New Hampshire.

According to a statement from Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, a grand jury returned an indictment of Chung on Aug. 8 for an incident that took place on June 25 in Meredith, where Chung has a home.

The charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.

— John Elway appeared on NBC’s “Today” show to raise awareness for Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition that prevents curled fingers from being straightened.

Elway, Denver’s president of football operations and general manager, was diagnosed with the condition 15 years ago, well after the Hall of Fame quarterback’s 16-year career had ended. Elway recently underwent a non-surgical treatment to attempt to straighten his fingers.

