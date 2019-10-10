NFL notebook: Burfict’s suspension upheld on appeal



FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) during the second quarter at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks upheld Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s season-ending suspension on Wednesday.

Burfict will miss the remainder of the 2019 season — including any playoff games if the Raiders reach the postseason — as a result of repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules. His appeal was heard Tuesday, nine days after he was ejected for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The eighth-year pro will forfeit nearly $1.2 million — $879,412 in base salary and $284,375 in per-game roster bonuses — during the suspension. His one-year deal with the Raiders expires after this season, making him a free agent next March.

–Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he won’t be slowed by an ailing ankle in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Mahomes aggravated a left ankle injury last Sunday night in a loss to Indianapolis, but he didn’t miss a snap. The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player initially sustained the injury in the Chiefs’ season opener.

–Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice due to a back injury. McCaffrey has 866 yards from scrimmage in five games this season, and he leads the NFL with 136 total touches while playing more than 98 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps.

–Giants running back Saquon Barkley will sit out for the third consecutive week on Thursday while recovering from a high ankle sprain when the New England Patriots play host to New York. The Giants are also taking the field on a short week without tight end Evan Engram (knee) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion).

–Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph returned to practice after suffering a concussion in Sunday’s game. He remains in the league’s concussion protocol, and he is unlikely to play for Pittsburgh against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

–Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley missed practice, with coach Sean McVay telling reporters the All-Pro is day-to-day with a left thigh contusion. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported that the Rams knew Gurley was sore earlier in the week, but added neither Gurley nor the club expected the pain to last this long.

–Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen will be the team’s starter for the rest of the 2019 season. Coach Brian Flores said he plans to ride with Rosen, 22, provided he’s healthy. Rosen started the past two games, replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Week 3 game at Dallas.

–Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start this weekend’s game against the Dolphins as long as he is recovered from his foot injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

–Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to practice after missing two games with a back injury. Ramsey was officially listed as a limited participant in his first practice in 21 days.

–The Los Angeles Chargers placed starting center Mike Pouncey on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury that will require surgery. In a corresponding move, the Chargers signed guard/center Ryan Groy.

–San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman admitted that Baker Mayfield deserves an apology following his erroneous claim that the Cleveland Browns quarterback snubbed him prior to a pregame coin toss. “It’s definitely my bad,” Sherman said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

–Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters that he regretted shoving offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sideline Sunday night as the team was in the midst of absorbing its first loss of the season.

–New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon is nursing a hamstring injury and is not expected to make his season debut this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Adam Gase announced. Herndon served a season-opening four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

–Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington is expected to be sidelined a few weeks with a shoulder injury, multiple media outlets reported.

–San Francisco 49ers offensive right tackle Mike McGlinchey underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and he will miss four to six weeks, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released inside linebacker Deone Bucannon and signed rookie inside linebacker Noah Dawkins from the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

