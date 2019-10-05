NFL notebook: Bears’ Trubisky among several QBs ruled out



Friday saw no shortage of injury news in the NFL — particularly pertaining to quarterbacks. And nowhere was the news bigger than in Chicago.

The Bears have officially ruled starter Mitchell Trubisky out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears in London as he deals with a dislocated left shoulder and slight labrum tear sustained in last weekend’s 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Chase Daniel will start in his place.

–In Buffalo, quarterback Josh Allen remains in the NFL concussion protocol, but the club has labeled him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. He still needs to be cleared by an independent neurologist over the weekend before he can be cleared to play, though he was a full practice participant on Friday. He was injured in the third quarter in last Sunday’s loss to New England after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit. Matt Barkley will start should Allen not be able to go.

–The New York Jets announced starter Sam Darnold will not play at Philadelphia this weekend, making it the third game he will miss after being diagnosed with mononucleosis on Sept. 12. Luke Falk will be the Jets’ starting quarterback for the second consecutive game, after going 12 of 22 passing for 98 yards and an interception in a 30-14 loss to the New England Patriots two weeks ago in his first career start.

–With starting quarterback Case Keenum nursing a foot injury, Washington coach Jay Gruden announced that Colt McCoy will start against the Patriots over rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. McCoy will be making his season debut after working his way back from multiple surgeries to repair a fractured right fibula suffered last December. Haskins, the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, threw three interceptions in relief of Keenum in Washington’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants last Sunday.

More players ruled out

–Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will need surgery to repair a broken jaw and will miss four-to-six weeks, coach Sean McVay announced. McVay said he believes the injury occurred when Seattle running back Chris Carson inadvertently kicked Matthews in the face during the Rams’ 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

–Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard will miss his third straight game because of a concussion, as coach Frank Reich said Leonard won’t be able to pass the protocol prior to Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

–Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams is out for Sunday’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys. Adams did not practice this week after sustaining a toe injury in the Packers’ 34-27 loss to Philadelphia on Sept. 26. The Packers also ruled out running back Jamaal Williams (concussion) and cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring).

–Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will miss a fourth consecutive game with a clavicle injury suffered in Week 1, but is practicing with the team and is believed to be nearing a return.

–Giants running back Saquon Barkley is officially out for Sunday’s game against visiting Minnesota, though he continues to make progress from a high ankle sprain suffered Sept. 22. He will aim to return for next Thursday’s game in New England. … The Giants also ruled linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) out.

More updates

–Cleveland receiver Jarvis Landry cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, though his status for Monday night against San Francisco is expected to be announced after Saturday’s practice. Landry suffered the concussion in the third quarter against Baltimore last Sunday. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that running back Damien Williams is expected to play this weekend after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

–Standout Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) and starting running back Marlon Mack (ankle) are questionable, while receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen), safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (quadriceps), and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) are all out against the Chiefs. … Pittsburgh running back James Conner (ankle) was taken off the Steelers’ injury report, while wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) still isn’t sure whether he will be on the field when the Ravens come to town Sunday.

–The Bears announced that receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), offensive lineman Ted Larsen (knee) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand) are out, while linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed last week’s game for personal reasons, will play, as will offensive lineman Kyle Long (hip).

–Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn’t shed much light on the status of wide receiver Stefon Diggs for Sunday’s game against the Giants, as speculation has been rampant all week that Diggs wants to be traded. Diggs missed practice Wednesday with a cold but participated in full sessions on Thursday and Friday.

