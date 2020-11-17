NFL digs into alleged October 15 Antonio Brown incident



FILE PHOTO: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs off the field in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs off the field in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

November 17, 2020

Antonio Brown’s alleged off-field conduct has the attention of the NFL once again.

The league is investigating an incident reported by the Miami Herald in which Brown was accused of breaking a surveillance camera and heaving a bicycle at a security guard on October 15.

Brown, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after an eight-game suspension, is accused in a police reported of causing the disruption in Hollywood, Fla., near his residence.

“The league reviews any such incident of this kind,” the NFL said in a statement.

Citing a police report it obtained, the Herald said the Oct. 15 incident occurred in a gated community where Brown lives in Hollywood, Fla. Police found probable cause to charge Brown, but the homeowners association did not go forward with the case.

The police report indicated that the homeowners association president, Sylvia Berman, worried that Brown “may retaliate against her employees,” according to the Herald.

Berman told the newspaper that it wasn’t “that we’re afraid of him,” but that the case wasn’t big enough to pursue, and that Brown, who has a history of on-field and off-field issues in his 11-year career, had agreed to make restitution for the camera.

Alana Burstyn, a spokeswoman for Brown, said in a statement Monday that one of the issues between Brown and the HOA “involved difficulties that visiting friends and family experienced while attempting to access a visitor gate. That and all other issues have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is getting along just fine. I am not sure who is trying to promote this narrative.”

In a separate statement, Burstyn said that Brown “regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA. … However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate.”

In July, Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for “multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” the league said in an official statement.

In two games this season, Brown has 10 receptions for 100 yards. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first-team All-Pro, Brown has 851 receptions for 11,363 yards and 75 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions and yards receiving twice in his career, including in 2014, when led in each category (129 catches for 1,698 yards).

The Buccaneers (7-3) are second in the NFC South, one-half game behind the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay will host the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 23.

–Field Level Media