Newt Gingrich: Biden’s infrastructure plan would kill jobs

WINTER PARK, FL – JANUARY 28:  Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich spoke during the Orange County Liberty Counsel Forum at Aloma Baptist Church January 28, 2012 in Winter Park, Florida.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:08 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is a “recipe for economic disaster.”

Gingrich released a statement on Wednesday, saying Biden’s plan is a tax increase bill disguised as an infrastructure bill.

He added that it would kill jobs and make infrastructure projects more expensive.

Biden is seeking to implement several new tax measures, which include an increase in all domestic corporate taxes.

MANCHESTER, NH – JANUARY 04: Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich spoke during an interview at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on January 4, 2012 in Manchester, New Hampshire.(Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

 

“This entire American job killing plan will in fact raise taxes, weaken the competitive businesses, make it harder for Americans to compete in the world market, and in effect it is one more contribution from the Biden family to the victory of the Chinese Communist Party,” Gingrich stated.

Gingrich went on to say the tax increases would lead to layoffs instead of new jobs. He also pointed out that President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created jobs and led to record unemployment rates.

