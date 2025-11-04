Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral race

(L) Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) speaks to reporters. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) / (Center) New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY). (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / (R) Curtis Sliwa of The Guardian Angels and New York City mayoral candidate. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

6:44 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has defeated Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa — becoming the next mayor of New York City.

The Associated Press called the race when 80% of the votes were counted. At that time Mamdani had 50.6% of the vote compared to Cuomo’s (I-N.Y.) 41.2% and Sliwa (R-N.Y.) 7.4%. It is believed that about 1.85 million people, including mail-in and early votes, casted ballots in the mayoral election.

Mamdani ran on a far-left political platform, championing taxpayer-funded services to provide better “affordability” above all else for New York City — something that his critics believe will be nearly impossible to implement and fund.

Mamdani has promised his constituents that he would “immediately freeze the rent” if elected, and “use every available resource to build the housing New Yorkers need and bring down the rent,” as he plans to build 200,000 new “rent-stabilized” homes over the next 10 years.

However, numerous experts and stakeholders have argued that these plans face significant hurdles. For instance:

Advertisement

A rent freeze could deter private investment in new housing, exacerbating shortages in the unregulated market, which covers over half of NYC rentals.

Building 200,000 units would require billions in city funds, plus state approval for expansions like broader rent stabilization — potentially clashing with Albany’s priorities.

Real estate leaders have called it “unrealistic” and harmful to development, while even supportive analysts note it overlooks free-market dynamics. Past rent freezes under Mayor Bill de Blasio succeeded short-term but faced backlash for reducing maintenance incentives.

“For the additional housing we need, Zohran will initiate a Comprehensive Plan for New York City to create a holistic vision for affordability, equity, and growth,” his campaign website reads.

Additionally, Mamdani has proposed to implement city-owned grocery stores, offer taxpayer-funded buses, tax city residents who make more than $1 million a 2% income surcharge, while raising the state corporate tax rate from 7.25% to 11.5%.

He also promises to raise minimum wage from $16.50 per hour to $30 per hour by the year 2030.

President Donald Trump is not a fan of Mamdani, often referring to him as a “communist.” Earlier on Tuesday, he also emphasized that any Jewish person who votes for Mamdani is quite simply a “stupid person.”

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home,” the president said in a post on Truth Social. “I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad.”

The GOP president recently endorsed Independent candidate Cuomo in the election, writing on Truth Social: “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

During his campaign, the former Democrat governor of New York-turned-Independent mayoral candidate emphasized that the city needs someone who has “experience” in the role — focusing on housing affordability, public safety, and economic opportunity.

Cuomo sought to deliver targeted tax relief for middle- and lower-income households by eliminating the city income tax on tips and raising the threshold of the “Mansion Tax.” In terms of public safety, he proposed hiring 5,000 new police officers, including an additional 1,500 for the subway transit system.

Sliwa, the Republican in the race, is the founder of the volunteer crime-watch group Guardian Angels. He ran his campaign on Public Safety & Quality of Life, Affordability & Relief for Working People and Anti‑Establishment / Reform Tone.

Although he was the candidate for one of the United States’ two major political parties, he has consistently lagged in third place in polls against Mamdani and Cuomo. Despite mounting calls to withdraw, he has remained steadfast and refused to step aside.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!