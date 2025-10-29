Zohran Mamdani to Trump: ‘I’ll be there to fight you’ if you come after NYC

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on October 29, 2025, in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

9:47 AM – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Democrat New York City Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani denied President Donald Trump’s claims that he is a “communist” and promised to “fight” the president if he “comes after” the city.

Mamdani appeared for an interview this week with The Good Liars, a political satire account run by Davram Stiefler.

“My message would be that if you ever want to get on the phone to talk about how we can actually deliver on the promise you made to the American people of lowering the cost of living, I’m always ready,” Mamdani said when the interviewers asked him to address the president. “But if you want to speak about how you can make life more difficult for New Yorkers, by coming after so many in this city and the fabric of the city itself, then I’ll be there to fight you,” he added. Earlier in October, Trump told reporters, “The Mamdani thing is a disaster. We can’t have a communist in charge of a great — supposedly — free enterprise kind of a representative city. … If you have a communist mayor, I think it’s going to be very tough.” Advertisement

Mamdani responded to this, and comments from other figures calling him a communist.

“I’m not a communist. I’m a Democratic Socialist, but I anticipate that the president will continue to call me whatever comes to his mind,” the candidate said.

In the primary election earlier this year, Mamdani won the Democrat nomination over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, a longtime Democrat who is now running as an Independent in the general election. Curtis Sliwa is representing Republicans on the ballot.

Mamdani has been leading in the polls throughout his mayoral bid. Newsweek reported last week that their latest tracking poll shows Mamdani holding 45% support from New Yorkers, while Cuomo has 28% and Sliwa has 15%.

Trump has previously threatened to pull federal funding from New York City if Mamdani wins in the upcoming election.

“He is going to have problems with Washington like no mayor in the history of our once-great city,” Trump posted recently on his Truth Social page. “He won’t be getting any of [the money], so what’s the point of voting for him?”

The general mayoral election for New York City will take place on Tuesday, November 4th.

