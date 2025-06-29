Zohran Mamdani calls for tax hikes on ‘Whiter neighborhoods,’ asserts billionaires shouldn’t exist

Zohran Mamdani speaks enthusiastically into the microphone at a rally at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn New York on May 4 2025. (MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:06 AM – Sunday, June 29, 2025

Immigrant socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani explicitly explained his intentions of hiking taxes for “richer and Whiter neighborhoods,” while arguing that billionaires shouldn’t exist.

Mamdani, a Ugandan immigrant, has explicitly called for taxes to shift from “homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and Whiter neighborhoods.”

Mamdani doubled down on his proposed tax policy, arguing that the decision is “not driven by race.”

Advertisement

“That is just a description of what we see right now. It’s not driven by race. It’s more of an assessment of what neighborhoods are being under-taxed versus over-taxed,” he stated on Sunday. “We’ve seen time and again that this is a property tax system that is inequitable. It’s one that actually Eric Adams ran on, saying that he would change in the first 100 days.”

Mamdani also ran on free city buses, rent freeze on rent-stabilized units, city-owned grocery stores, and a $30 minimum wage, while asserting that billionaires should not exist.

“I don’t think that we should have billionaires, frankly,” Mamdani stated.

Mamdani was able to best former New York State governor Andrew Cuomo in the 2025 Democrat nomination for the New York mayoralty, making him the frontrunner to win the November election.

Meanwhile, GOP NYC Councilman David Carr has called on Mamdani to “drop the divisive rhetoric.”

“The objective of our reforms is to make our property tax system fairer and more transparent and to ensure that middle and working-class homeowners aren’t subsidizing lower taxes for wealthy property owners,” Carr stated.

“It’s not about blaming people based on race or class or political affiliation, and if Zohran Mamdani wants to come on board, then he should drop the divisive rhetoric,” he added.

Beyond Carr, New York Democrat Rep. Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.) called Mamdani “too extreme” to run New York City.

“Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City,” Gillen stated. “His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York needs.”

Gillen also noted that Mamdani has previously called to “defund the police.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!