Zoe Saldaña: My ‘Emilia Pérez’ Oscar award is ‘gender‑fluid,’ uses they/them pronouns

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:52 AM – Thursday, June 12, 2025

Left-wing actress Zoe Saldaña made a peculiar new claim regarding her “Best Supporting Actress” Oscar award for the 2024 film “Emilia Pérez.”

During the red carpet premiere for “Elio,” her most recent movie, she maintained that her Oscar trophy is “gender fluid.”

“We have it in my office and my Oscar is gender fluid,” the 46-year-old actress told People Magazine during the red carpet premiere. Advertisement She also later emphasized that the award is “trans” and “goes by they/them” pronouns.

The actress received her “gender fluid” award at the 2025 Academy Awards in March — when she won “Best Supporting Actress” for “Emilia Pérez.”

The Netflix film depicts an overworked lawyer named Rita Castro (played by Saldaña), as she helps the musical’s character (Gascón) undergo sex change surgery to “escape his dangerous life as a cartel boss.”

“I am floored by this honor,” Saldaña said during her acceptance speech. “Thank you to the academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita.”

“And talking about powerful women, my fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward,” she added. “Thank you so much.”

During her speech, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star also discussed immigration. However, many questioned why she was relating legal immigration to illegal immigration — as Trump has consistently stated that he has no issue whatsoever with those who emigrate to the U.S. legally.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands,” she said through tears. “And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.”

Still, Saldaña’s victory speech didn’t last very long, due to the actress feeling the need to apologize to the Hispanic community after winning “Best Supporting Actress” for her role in the film.

“First of all, I’m very, very sorry that many Mexicans felt offended [by the film]. That was never our intention. We spoke from a place of love,” Saldaña said after a journalist claimed that the movie was “hurtful for us Mexicans.” “I don’t share your opinion,” she added, according to Variety. “For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We were making a film about friendship. We were making a film about four women.”

Meanwhile, “Emilia Pérez” was already facing criticism before the ceremony over multiple controversial social media posts that Gascón shared in the past. Gascón had made jokes about Chinese people in relation to COVID-19, George Floyd, and the trans actor expressed a dislike for Muslims.

“I’m Sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic,” Gascón stated. The actor’s commentary even extended to other religions as well. In another post from 2021, Gascón wrote: “I am so sick of so much of this shit, of Islam, of Christianity, of Catholicism and of all the fucking beliefs of morons that violate human rights.”

Gascón, who became the “first openly transgender actress to be nominated for ‘Best Actress'” back in January, later issued an apology.

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” she said after the tweets came to light. “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.” “All my life I have fought for a better world,” Gascón added. “I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Due to the actor’s past social media posts, Gascón eventually lost out on the 2025 Academy Award for “Best Actress” to actress Mikey Madison for her role in the film “Anora.”

