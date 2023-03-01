Zelenskyy threatens that Americans will have to go to war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OAN Roy Francis

10:42 AM PT – Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A recent video from Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s news briefing on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine appears to show him say that America will have to send soldiers to fight against Russia.

“The U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters, exactly the same way as we are sending their sons and daughters to war, and they will have to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about,” Zelenskyy says. “And they will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing.”

The video was taken from a two-hour news briefing given by the Ukrainian president. During the brief, he spoke about the war and said that if Ukraine was to lose the war, then Russia would go into the Baltic states and then NATO will have to get involved.

Once NATO is involved, then the United States under Joe Biden will be compelled into war with Russia, and have to send its military to fight.

The clip has been shared online, where it caused outrage. People are now, and have been, calling on the U.S. to cease its support, financially and militarily, to Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has just passed its one-year mark. The U.S. has been the biggest financial and military supporter to Ukraine, sending over $133 billion in aid to the country.

Ukrainian officials are now asking the Biden administration to send F-16 fighter aircrafts. However, President Joe Biden has insisted so far that the jets will not be sent to the country.