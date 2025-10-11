Zelensky to Trump: ‘Surely other wars can be stopped’ — ‘including the Russian war’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists and answers questions in Ukraine’s Presidential Office on September 27, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:33 AM – Saturday, October 10, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that President Donald Trump’s ability to successfully negotiate a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas provides hope for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader reported a “very positive and productive” call with President Trump. He said that he congratulated Trump on his success in the Middle East, “which is an outstanding achievement.”

“If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well—including the Russian war,” Zelensky wrote in English on X and Facebook.

The Middle-Eastern peace deal was drawn up by Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, alongside the Qatari and Egyptian Governments. Israel and Hamas both agreed to the first phase of the deal, which they entered into on Friday.

“I informed President Trump about Russia’s attacks on our energy system—and I appreciate his willingness to support us. We discussed opportunities to bolster our air defense, as well as concrete agreements that we are working on to ensure this,” he said. Advertisement

Russia had launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy grid on Friday, one day before Zelensky’s call with Trump. The attack took out power to parts of the capital city, Kyiv, and nine other regions in Ukraine.

“There needs to be readiness on the Russian side to engage in real diplomacy,” said Zelensky, “this can be achieved through strength. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, but the two did not manage to come to an agreement for an end to the three-year-long war in Europe.

At a summit of former Soviet Union countries in Tajikistan on Friday, Putin complimented Trump for his efforts in Israel.

“He’s really doing a lot to resolve such complex crises that have lasted for years and even decades,” Putin said.

In late September, Trump posted to Truth Social about his hope for Ukraine in the war.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” the president wrote on September 23rd. He added, “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!