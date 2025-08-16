Zelensky to meet with Trump on Monday following U.S.-Russia meeting

This combination of pictures created on February 25, 2025 shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 12, 2025, and US President Donald Trump on February 25, 2025. (Photo by TETIANA DZHAFAROVA,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

7:21 AM – Saturday, August 16, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he will be meeting with President Donald Trump following the U.S. president’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday, Zelensky wrote a statement on X, announcing he will be meeting with Trump on Monday in Washington D.C.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Zelensky wrote on X. Advertisement

Zelensky stated that he had a “long and substantive conversation” with Trump after the Putin summit.

He also said that the conversation started one-on-one and then expanded into a bigger discussion with other European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Ukrainian leader said Trump informed him of the key aspects of his discussion with Putin, and he strongly supports Trump’s idea for a trilateral conference between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

Trump also confirmed the upcoming visit in a post on Truth Social, writing that the phone call with the leader went “very well.”

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which oftentimes does not hold up,” Trump wrote.

He went on to say that if Monday’s meeting with Zelensky also goes well, a meeting will be scheduled with Putin and “potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved.”

(Photo via: Trump Truth Social)

Though no peace deal was reached during Friday’s meeting, Trump touted it as a success with “a lot of progress” made. Putin shared similar comments, describing the conference as a “constructive atmosphere of mutual respect.”

