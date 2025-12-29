Zelensky says the U.S. has agreed to provide at least 15 years of security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump following their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:05 AM – Monday, December 29, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the United States has agreed to provide at least 15 years of “strong” Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine, with the possibility of extending the guarantees even further.

Zelensky’s comments came on Monday, following a Sunday meeting with President Donald Trump and key cabinet members at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“Yesterday we confirmed this with [Trump], that we will have strong security guarantees from the United States. Indeed, now it is not forever. In the documents it is for 15 years with the possibility of extending these security guarantees,” Zelensky wrote in a WhatsApp chat on Monday.

Zelensky noted that he would like to extend the guarantees for up to 50 years.

“I raised this issue with the President. I told him that we are already at war, and it has been for almost 15 years. Therefore, I really wanted the guarantees to be longer. I told him that we would really like to consider the possibility of 30, 40, 50 years,” he continued.

Zelensky noted that President Trump stated that he would “think about” the extended guarantees.

Although the exact details of the proposed Article 5-like American security guarantees have yet to be publicly disclosed, it would include a form of “presence” by the United States and European allies, along with active monitoring for ceasefire violations, according to Zelensky.

“I believe that the presence of international troops is a real security guarantee, it is a strengthening of the security guarantees that our partners are already offering us,” Zelensky added.

NATO’s Article 5 is essentially a collective defense clause, stating that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all members, obligating member nations to assist in the response, likely with armed forces.

Russia has yet to respond to Zelensky’s statement, while continuing to oppose Ukraine’s entrance into NATO and the deployment of international forces in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Zelensky and President Trump proclaimed that Russia and Ukraine are “closer than ever” to completing a deal, although the issue of land concessions remains unresolved.

President Trump has floated the idea of the eastern Donbas region, which has been taken by Russia, as a demilitarized, internationally monitored “free economic zone.”

“I think the land — you’re talking about — some of that land has been taken [by Russia],” Trump stated after he met with Zelensky on Sunday. “Some of that land is maybe up for grabs, but it may be taken over the next period of a number of months — and you’re better off making a deal now.”

