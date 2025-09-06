Zelensky: Putin ‘can come to Kyiv’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference outside Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv on August 29, 2025, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:05 PM – Saturday, September 6, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has no intention of attending a peace summit in Moscow, and suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin meet him in Kyiv, instead.

In an interview with ABC News on Friday, Zelensky said, “he can come to Kyiv,” in response to Putin’s invitation to Moscow.

After meeting with each of the warring world leaders last month, President Donald Trump strongly suggested a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky before a trilateral summit between the three.

On Wednesday, in Beijing, Putin said he would only be willing to meet the Ukrainian president in Moscow, Russia.

Zelensky shot down the proposal when questioned about it during his Friday interview.

“I can’t go to Moscow when my country is under missiles, under attacks each day,” Zelensky stated. “I can’t go to this capitol of this terrorist.” “It’s understandable,” he added, “and he understands it.”

Zelensky accused Putin of proposing a meeting in Moscow in order to postpone the peace talks, saying that the Russian president is “playing games with the United States.”

President Trump expressed disappointment that the meeting had still not been scheduled and that the three-year-long war is still ongoing in an interview with The Daily Caller last week. He lamented that his “good relationship” with Putin did not yield immediate results after their summit in Alaska.

“You saw it, we’ve had a good relationship over the years, very good, actually. That’s why I really thought we would have this done. I would have loved to have had it done,” the president said. “Maybe they have to fight a little longer. You know, just keep fighting — stupidly, keep fighting.”

He used an analogy for the two presidents of two children fighting on a playground that need to “fight for a little bit before you can get them to stop,” though he admitted the war has gone on for a long time, and “a lot of people are dead.”

In the same interview, he said that though he wasn’t sure if a bilateral meeting would happen like he suggested, a bilateral meeting that included him would happen.

