Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will die soon,” amidst ongoing rumors and speculation about Putin’s health.

“[Putin] will die soon, and that’s a fact, and everything will be over. This may all end before then… I’m younger than Putin, so put your bets on me. My prospects are better,” Zelensky stated in an interview on Wednesday.

Throughout the interview, Zelensky pleaded with the U.S. to “stay strong,” and avoid giving in to Putin’s demands as peace-negotiations continue.

“It is very important that America does not help Putin to get out of this global isolation,” Zelensky asserted. “I believe that this is dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous moments.”

Zelensky also noted that he hopes that the U.S. will not lift sanctions against Russia for conditional peace.

“If they push Putin, he will face destabilization in his society, and he will fear it,” Zelensky added.

However, Putin escalated hostilities on Friday by issuing a stark directive to “finish off” Ukrainian forces, following his earlier-ordered strikes on a Ukrainian energy facility—an act that violated the U.S.-backed “partial” Black Sea ceasefire with Ukraine.

Prior to Friday’s news, the White House stated on Tuesday that the “partial” ceasefire deal, which has now been broken, could have helped “restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.”

Over the course of the war, rumors have surfaced regarding Putin’s alleged “declining” health, with some claiming that the Russian president has been struggling behind the scenes. Some insiders have claimed that Putin is struggling with Parkinson’s, while others have theorized that he has cancer. Nevertheless, no concrete evidence has been able to back up any of these claims.

Zelensky chose not to discuss Putin’s health any further after his “destabilization” remark, and he did not address the broken Black Sea ceasefire deal. On the other hand, Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of breaking the ceasefire first, claiming that Ukrainian drones attacked an electric facility on Wednesday, along with a power grid facility on Tuesday.

Attacks on energy infrastructure were supposed to be off the table in the peace deal — leading both sides to accuse the other of breaking the agreement first.

Russia’s Defense Ministry declared that the Ukrainian government “is doing everything to derail the Russian-U.S. agreements on the gradual settlement,” although Ukraine’s General Staff denied the allegations.

“They’ve been hitting our energy sites with bombs, attack drones, and FPV drones,” stated Ukrainian communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn. “We’re not going into all the details, but there have already been eight confirmed hits on energy facilities. Every night our air defense forces shoot down nearly a hundred attack drones – and many of those drones were likely targeting other energy facilities.”

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the Trump administration is currently evaluating conditions that Russia had introduced after Moscow previously agreed in principle to the Black Sea ceasefire.

