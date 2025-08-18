Zelensky arrives at WH for high-stakes meeting with President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Zelensky at the White House for a bilateral meeting and later an expanded meeting with European leaders to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

10:57 AM –Monday, August 18, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House for his high-stakes meeting with President Donald J. Trump.

On Monday morning, Trump walked outside to greet Zelensky, who was spotted wearing an all-black, casual ensemble, as opposed to his typical green T- shirt, when he arrived on the White House grounds.

The two men smiled and shook hands before heading into the Oval Office.

This is Zelensky’s first time back at the White House since his February clash with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, which ended with the U.S. president and VP accusing Zelensky of not being grateful enough for all the aid and weapons that the U.S. has provided thus far. The U.S. has given more aid and weapons to Ukraine than any other country in the world.

The meeting also comes less than a week after President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska — discussing the necessities of what needs to happen first in order to end the ongoing war.

In addition to Zelensky, Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will be in attendance for the bilateral meeting with Ukraine.

Prior to his Oval office meeting, Zelensky also posted on social media showing various European leaders who came to Washington, D.C., representing their country and showing support for Ukraine.

In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine. Between casualties on both sides, between 300,000 and 550,000 individuals have died since the war began.

