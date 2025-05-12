Zelensky Agrees To Meet With Putin On Thursday, Urges Trump’s Attendance

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:07 PM – Monday, May 12, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted Vladimir Putin’s offer of direct, in-person negotiations after being cautioned by President Donald Trump, with the Ukrainian leader expressing that he would “appreciate” if Trump could attend as well.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has advocated for direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a move that President Trump has advised Zelensky to approach, but with caution.

This development coincides with European leaders announcing the imposition of sanctions on Russia, contingent upon Putin’s refusal to implement a 30-day ceasefire set to commence on Monday.

Despite the ceasefire demand, Putin proposed direct negotiations to begin in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, to which President Trump responded, writing that “Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY.”

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly,” Trump continued, in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron seemingly undermined the proposed meeting on Thursday, arguing that there should not be any negotiations without a ceasefire already in place.

“In Kyiv and alongside President Trump, we made a clear proposal: an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday,” Macron wrote in an X post on Sunday. “There can be no negotiations while weapons are speaking. There can be no dialogue if, at the same time, civilians are being bombed. A ceasefire is needed now, so that talks can begin. For peace.”

Zelensky issued a post of his own in response to President Trump’s assertion on Thursday, explaining that he would like a ceasefire, but that he is also willing to meet with Putin regardless.

“I have just heard President Trump’s statement. Very important words. I supported @POTUS idea of a full and unconditional ceasefire — long enough to provide the foundation for diplomacy. And we want it, we are ready to uphold silence on our end. I supported President Trump with the idea of direct talks with Putin. I have openly expressed my readiness to meet. I will be in Türkiye. I hope that the Russians will not evade the meeting,” he wrote on Monday.

Zelensky further stated that he would “appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Türkiye. This is the right idea. We can change a lot.”

Additionally, Trump was already mulling the idea of joining the peace talks in Turkey on Monday, as he is set to travel to the Middle East on Monday, meeting with multiple Middle Eastern nations in his second major overseas trip of his second term.

“I was thinking about flying over. I’m not sure where I’ll be on Thursday,” he said. “I have so many meetings… But there’s a possibility, I suppose, if I think something productive could happen.”

“There’s the potential for a good meeting,” Trump continued. “Don’t underestimate Thursday in Turkey—President Erdogan is a great host.”

