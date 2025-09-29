YouTube agrees to $24.5M settlement with Trump over account suspension dispute

September 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:30 PM – Monday, September 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has reached a $24.5 million settlement with YouTube, ending his legal fight against the Alphabet-owned video-sharing platform. The agreement marks a significant victory for Trump, who has long battled with Big Tech over free speech and the online censorship of conservative voices.

The lawsuit was settled on Monday, after it was first brought on by the president in October 2021 following his YouTube account suspension on January 12, 2021. The social media platform claimed that his content violated policies against inciting violence.

A bulk of the money the president won from the suit will be put towards construction of the new White House ballroom. The remainder of the settlement, $2.5 million, will go to other plaintiffs in the case, including the American Conservative Union, author Naomi Wolf, and several individuals.

This comes just a week after YouTube said it would restore certain accounts it had suspended under now-defunct rules that targeted what the platform called misinformation.

In its announcement, YouTube stated that it “values conservative voices on its platform and recognizes that these creators have extensive reach and play an important role in civic discourse.”

