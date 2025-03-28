Yolanda Saldívar, Selena Quintanilla’s Killer, Denied Parole—Eligible Again In 2030



(L) Yolanda Saldívar. (Photo via: Texas Department of Criminal Justice) / (Center) Singer Selena Quintanilla is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Madame Tussauds Hollywood’s unveiling of GRAMMY award winner and cultural icon Selena Quintanilla. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood)

3:58 PM – Friday, March 28, 2025

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said in a statement on Thursday that the woman serving a life sentence for the murder of singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez had been denied parole.

Selena Quintanilla, known as “the Queen of Tejano Music,” was a Grammy Award-winning Latin recording artist. She is also considered to be one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century.

On March 31st, 1995, Yolanda Saldívar, the president of Selena’s fan club, fatally shot the 23-year-old Texas-based singer-songwriter.

The board explained its decision as follows: “The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

In the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, 64-year-old Saldívar is currently serving a life term for the singer’s murder. After being accused of stealing money from Selena’s fan club, with Selena coming to the fan club president herself with so-called “receipts,” Saldívar shot Selena in a hotel room in Corpus Christi.

After the announcement, Selena’s husband at the time, Chris Pérez, and the Quintanilla family — posted a statement on the artist’s pages.

“Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar,” the statement reads. “While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

Saldívar’s next parole review is scheduled for March 2030, as the parole panel refused her request this time. The 30th anniversary of Selena’s passing is March 31st, 2025.

In closing, the family said: “We will continue to celebrate Selena’s life – not the tragedy that took her from us – and we ask that all who cherish her do the same.”

Numerous television documentaries and a feature film starring actress Jennifer Lopez have chronicled Selena’s tale since her passing. Numerous murals, monuments, and tributes to the performer can also be found throughout the state of Texas.

