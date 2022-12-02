Ye’s Twitter account suspended again for posting Swastika

US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:17 AM PT – Friday, December 2, 2022

Twitter has suspended rapper Ye’s account, after he violated community guidelines.

On Thursday, Ye, previously known as Kanye West, was blocked from accessing his account after posting a picture of a Swastika merged with the Star of David.



This comes after the rapper appeared on Alex Jones’s InfoWars podcast and repeatedly made anti-Semitic comments.



Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted suggested that he gave Ye a chance but he “again violated our rules against incitement to violence.”

Prior to being suspended, Ye had also tweeted an unflattering photograph of Musk being hosed down on a yacht with the title #Ye24.

Ye then tweeted several screenshots of his personal text messages with Elon, revealing that the billionaire had contacted him to condemn his tweet. The two exchanged in a back-and-forth to which Ye replied “I’m Jesus name,” before his account was suspended temporarily.