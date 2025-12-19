Wyoming GOP Senator Cynthia Lummis announces retirement from Senate

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) walks through the Senate Subway in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

4:38 PM – Friday, December 19, 2025

Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis announced her retirement after a single term in the U.S. Senate. The announcement came after the Senate broke for their annual holiday break.

According to some analysts, her decision to step down after a single term could signal a shifting landscape in D.C., and the crypto sector is losing its most vocal Senate champion. Timing the announcement with the start of the holiday recess, the 71-year-old Wyoming Republican leaves behind a brief but influential legislative legacy, her constituents say.

“Deciding not to run for reelection does represent a change of heart for me, but in the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall I’ve come to accept that I do not have six more years in me,” Lummis (R-Wyo.) said in a statement. “I am a devout legislator, but I feel like a sprinter in a marathon. The energy required doesn’t match up.” “I am honored to have earned the support of President Trump and to have the opportunity to work side by side with him to fight for the people of Wyoming,” she continued. “I look forward to continuing this partnership and throwing all my energy into bringing important legislation to his desk in 2026 and into retaining commonsense Republican control of the U.S. Senate.”

Lummis has been a leading voice in the crypto universe for years, serving as the chair of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets. President Donald Trump acknowledged her influence when he endorsed her in March, noting that she is “working closely with me to make America the [cryptocurrency] Capital of the World.”

A proud conservative, the Wyoming politician first entered Congress in 2008 and later made history as the first woman to represent the Equality State in the U.S. Senate. Her departure creates an immediate opening in Wyoming politics.

Sources familiar with the matter told the press that Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) is considering a run to replace Lummis and could announce her candidacy as early as next month.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!