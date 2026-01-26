WSJ Ad: Kanye West apologizes for antisemitic remarks, again, argues his bipolar disorder contributed

US rapper and producer Kanye West (L) and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

January 26, 2026

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has issued a public apology for his years of antisemitic remarks and erratic behavior, attributing much of it to untreated bipolar disorder in a full-page advertisement in Monday’s Wall Street Journal publication.

West also made an apology to the Jewish community in 2023, but he later undermined it during what his representatives labeled a manic episode in early 2025, where he escalated with swastika merchandise, a “Heil Hitler” song, and Nazi declarations.

There was also a reported private meeting and apology in November 2025 with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in New York, where he expressed “profound remorse” for past statements about Jewish people.

West placed a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal featuring an open letter titled “To Those I’ve Hurt.”

In it, he apologizes for his past antisemitic remarks and actions while appearing to blame much of that behavior on his bipolar disorder, specifically bipolar type-1, untreated manic episodes, and an undiagnosed frontal-lobe brain injury from his 2002 car accident.

“Ye” maintains that the accident contributed to or exacerbated his condition.

West recounted the well-documented 2002 car accident that “broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain,” adding that the “interior neurological damage… went unnoticed” until 2023. “That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis,” he added.

He described how the condition propelled him into manic states where “You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”

The letter addresses a series of high-profile controversies as well.

In 2022, Adidas terminated its partnership with his brand Yeezy after West threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” More recently, in 2025, he faced a lawsuit from a former Yeezy employee alleging he openly compared himself to Hitler, threatened her due to her Jewish identity, and fired her shortly after she reported the behavior.

West was ordered to pay over $76,000 in her legal fees, though the case remains on hold for undisclosed reasons.

That same year, West defended Sean “Diddy” Combs amid Combs’ conviction on prostitution-related charges and posted a slur-filled rant on X praising Hitler, leading to his dismissal by talent agent Daniel McCartney of 33&West.

In the piece, West wrote about being labeled “crazy” and feeling unable to “contribute anything meaningful to the world,” while citing World Health Organization (WHO) and Cambridge University research on bipolar disorder’s impact, including reduced life expectancy.

He admitted the illness made him believe he was “powerful” and “unstoppable,” delaying treatment.

“I lost touch with reality,” wrote West. “Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

He further explained that his “fractured state” drew him “toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika,” while acknowledging that selling such merchandise showed both “poor judgement and reckless behavior.”

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” West continued.

Addressing the Black community, which he called “the foundation of who I am,” he also apologized for letting them down. “I love us,” he added. At another point, West described a four-month manic episode in 2025 involving “psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life,” during which he felt suicidal at times.

The music and fashion mogul also credited his current wife, Bianca Censori, 31, with urging him toward help after he “hit rock bottom,” and he added that he found solace in Reddit forums sharing others’ bipolar experiences.

Now on “an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living,” West said he has regained “much-needed clarity” and is now focusing on “positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world.”

“I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home,” the letter ends.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), who prides itself as a “leading international anti-hate organization founded in 1913, dedicated to combating antisemitism,” responded to the news in a social media post.

“Ye’s apology to the Jewish people is long overdue and doesn’t automatically undo his long history of antisemitism – the antisemitic “Heil Hitler” song he created, the hundreds of tweets, the swastikas and myriad Holocaust references – and all of the feelings of hurt and betrayal it caused. The truest apology would be for him to not engage in antisemitic behavior in the future. We wish him well on the road to recovery,” the ADL stated.

