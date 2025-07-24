Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes at 71

(Background) Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks at a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Hulk Hogan takes the stage during a campaign rally. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

10:19 AM – Thursday, July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan, widely regarded as one of the most iconic and influential figures in wrestling history, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71, WWE has confirmed.

According to TMZ, emergency services responded to a cardiac arrest call at Hogan’s residence in Clearwater, Florida. He was transported to the hospital via stretcher.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.” WWE wrote on X. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.” Advertisement

In May, Hogan reportedly underwent a neck procedure, according to TMZ. But the following month, Us Weekly reported that he had a “pretty serious” heart surgery. Other sources had also reported that he couldn’t speak after an “adverse reaction” to his surgery.

Local police have announced that “No foul play is suspected in Hogan’s death.”

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan began his wrestling career in Florida during the 1970s. He rose to superstardom in the 1980s with his larger-than-life “Hulkamania” persona, playing a pivotal role in catapulting WWE, then known as the WWF, into a national and eventually global entertainment phenomenon.

With his trademark yellow tights, red kneepads, flowing bleach-blond hair, and tattered T-shirts he would tear apart in the ring, Hogan became an American wrestling icon. His charismatic promos—peppered with his signature “brother” catchphrases and punctuated by the legendary line, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?!”—captivated millions.

Hogan quickly became the face of WWF as Vince McMahon launched WrestleMania, a spectacle that would grow into the most prominent annual event in professional wrestling worldwide.

The inaugural WrestleMania, held at Madison Square Garden, quickly ascended to pop-culture landmark status, with Hulk Hogan teaming alongside Mr. T to defeat Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper in the event’s main attraction.

One of the most iconic moments in professional wrestling unfolded at WrestleMania III, held at the Pontiac Silverdome before an estimated crowd of 78,000. In a feat that has since been labeled historically legendary, Hogan famously bodyslammed the 520-pound André the Giant, cementing his place in wrestling lore.

In 1994, Hogan also played a central role as a witness in Vince McMahon’s high-profile steroid distribution trial. While he acknowledged using anabolic steroids legally through a prescription, Hogan testified that McMahon neither supplied the drugs nor instructed him to take them.

Hogan’s immense popularity extended beyond the wrestling ring, enabling a successful crossover into film and television. His first major cinematic role came in “Rocky III,” where he portrayed the wrestler Thunderlips in a memorable exhibition match against Rocky Balboa. His film credits also include “No Holds Barred” and “Mr. Nanny,” both of which capitalized on his larger-than-life persona.

In 1994, Hogan headlined the television series “Thunder in Paradise” and made guest appearances on hit shows such as “The A-Team” and “Baywatch.”

In the mid-2000s, Hogan and his family became the focus of the VH1 reality series “Hogan Knows Best,” which offered an intimate glimpse into his personal life and family dynamics.

Born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1953, Hogan had two children, Brooke and Nick, with his first wife, Linda. After Linda filed for divorce in 2007, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. The couple divorced in 2022, and Hogan later married Sky Daily in 2023.

In July 2024, he made a public appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC), voicing his support for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Hogan delivered a raucous, wrestling-style speech before Trump’s acceptance, declaring Trump his “hero” and a “gladiator” — even ripping off his shirt to reveal a Trump‑Vance tank top.

