Wray evades questions about FBI’s role in Jan. 6th protests

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray prepares to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:12 PM PT – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

FBI Director Chris Wray evades the question about the bureau’s involvement with the January 6th protest.

During a Congressional hearing Tuesday, Wray claimed it is false to assume that FBI informants instigated violence during the protest.

However, he did not confirm or deny whether the FBI was involved in any other capacity.

Republican lawmakers focus of Ray Epps and other suspected FBI informants who called for violence on January 6th.

Republicans are ramping up pressure to expose political bias at the FBI and its alleged role in U.S. politics touting investigations after forming a House majority in January 2023.