‘Would-Be’ Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Pursued Rocket Launcher From Ukrainian Contact

This screengrab taken from AFPTV on September 16, 2024 shows Ryan Wesley Routh speaking during an interview (Photo by NICOLAS GARCIA/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:28 PM – Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Ryan Routh, the man who tried to kill President Donald Trump last year, attempted to purchase a rocket launcher from his Ukrainian contacts prior to the September assassination attempt.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Routh was attempting to make a purchase from someone in Ukraine he believed had access to military grade weapons.

Court documents have revealed that Routh told one of his associates to “Send me a rpg (rocket-propelled grenade) or stinger, and I will see what we can do… [Trump] is not good for Ukraine.”

Routh went on to discuss logistical purchasing options, asking if his associate would “ship it to me???”

“I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected,” he continued. “Going to the local store for such an item is impossible – however you are at war so those items lost and destroyed daily – one missing would not be noticed.”

The identity of Routh’s Ukrainian contact is currently unknown.

Prosecutors are presenting the evidence as additional proof that Routh planned to kill President Trump.

Routh was previously arrested on September 15th after the muzzle of his SKS semi automatic rifle was spotted peering through shrubbery at Trump’s International Golf Club West Palm Beach by a Secret Service agent.

Routh quickly dropped his rifle and fled the scene, leaving behind his firearm, along with two backpacks and a GoPro camera, according to court documents.

Routh was apprehended around 40 minutes later on Interstate 95 in Martin County, Florida, where federal agents were able to search his vehicle containing multiple pieces of evidence, including a written escape plan, multiple burner phones, fake IDs, and a document describing ways to join the Russia-Ukraine war on behalf of Ukraine, according to court documents.

Prosecutors also alleged that Routh “had been planning to assassinate the President for six months, at least” and pursued multiple different avenues to acquire weapons, including from a contact in Mexico from an individual identified as “Ramiro,” who Routh contacted to smuggle in weapons from the southern border.

Routh also told Ramiro that he planned to be in Mexico City following the attack on September 15th, according to authorities.

Routh’s trial is set to begin on September 8th, 2025.

