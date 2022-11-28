World waits while Trump weighs Twitter return

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:43 PM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

Rumors have circulated about President Trump’s return to Twitter. Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended earlier this year after he was accused of using the platform to incite a riot.

In a tweet on Sunday, First Squawk shared news that Trump is considering coming back to the social media platform.

Musk reinstated the 45th President’s account on November 19th. The new Twitter CEO said that the original decision to ban him was a grave mistake that has been corrected.

“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” Musk stated. “I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice. I would reverse the permaban, I think permabans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”

Trump has reportedly told his close aides that Twitter still has a lot of problems despite Elon Musk’s efforts to fix it. Trump also stated that he won’t be using his reinstated Twitter account due to those issues. The 45th president thinks that the Truth Social is very powerful, and he’ll be staying there.