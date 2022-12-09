World Cup: Croatia pulls an upset against tournament favorite Brazil

Croatia players celebrate their win via a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Croatia has pulled an upset and won against tournament favorite Brazil to advance to the FIFA semi finals on Friday.

With a stagnant full time, Brazil’s Neymar went on to score the first goal of the game in overtime. Croatia scored the equalizer to tie up the game in the 117th minute. This forced the game to go into penalty kicks. Croatia scored four penalty kicks compared to Brazil’s two.

Croatia’s goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic, had 10 saves in the game. A highlight of Livakovic’s was when he stopped Rodrygo’s penalty kick during the shootout. This move was crucial in helping them beat the favored Brazilian team.

“It’s one of our greatest wins,” Croatia’s coach Zlatko Dalic said. “We have confidence in ourselves. Croatia is a surprise indeed, but this should have become less surprising.”

The Croatian team will now go on to advance to face either Argentina or the Netherlands in the semi-finals. This is the country’s second time in a row advancing to the semi-finals. During the last FIFA World Cup in 2018, Croatia was the runner up to France.