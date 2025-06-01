World Boxing introduces mandatory gender testing for athletes

General view inside the stadium prior to the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season – Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:27 AM – Sunday, June 1, 2025

World Boxing has introduced a mandatory gender testing policy for competitions.

On Friday, the international governing body announced the new regulation, aiming to maintain the sport’s integrity and ensure fair competition.

“These new eligibility rules were developed with the express purpose of safeguarding athletes in combat sports, particularly given the physical risks associated with Olympic-style boxing,” the letter read. Advertisement

World Boxing added in a statement that the new policies are “designed solely to ensure the health and safety of all participants in World Boxing competitions and is not deemed to in any way pre-judge the outcome of any testing that will be introduced as part of the new policy on ‘Sex, Age and Weight.’”

World Boxing has claimed that the policy will include an appeals process and support will be offered to any boxers that provide an adverse test result.

The regulation follows controversy sparked by allegations about the gender status of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who previously won gold in the women’s welterweight division.

Khelif was disqualified from the International Boxing Association last year after failing a gender eligibility test.

In an interview with ITV in March, Khelif showed intentions to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

