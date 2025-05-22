Woman shot in security incident outside CIA Headquarters, hours after D.C. Jewish Museum shooting

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:36 AM – Thursday, May 22, 2025

A female driver was shot outside CIA headquarters in northern Virginia early Thursday morning after law enforcement said she was non complaint in following commands at a security checkpoint.

The “non-fatal shooting” occurred shortly just before 4 a.m. outside the agency’s main gated entrance in McLean, a Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Advertisement

“FCPD officers are currently in the area providing traffic support while the CIA conducts its investigation,” the spokesperson stated. “There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” a representative for the agency confirmed in a statement. “The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”

The woman who was shot was identified as 27-year-old Monia Spadaro, according to law enforcement.

Currently, Spadaro is being treated for the gunshot wounds, and law enforcement agencies are investigating if she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, there is no connection between the CIA incident and the hateful shooting that took place Wednesday night outside of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., leaving two Israeli Embassy staff members dead. The museum is located 12 miles away from the CIA headquarters.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!