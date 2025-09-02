Woman charged after threatening to kill Trump released by same Obama-appointed judge involved in CECOT deportation lawsuit

(L) Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. (Photo via: dcd.uscourts.gov.) / (R) Nathalie Rose Jones. (Public Facebook photo obtained by the Department of Justice (DOJ))

A disturbed woman who was jailed for posting unhinged death threats against President Donald Trump on social media was quietly released last week by a federal judge appointed by former President Barack Obama, who has a record of rulings against the 47th president.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg granted 50-year-old Nathalie Rose Jones’ release, placing her under electronic monitoring and requiring psychiatric treatment upon her return home, according to court records filed on August 27th.

Judge Boasberg most recently made news headlines in late August, after a federal appeals court cleared the way for him to continue overseeing the fate of hundreds of CECOT illegal aliens deported earlier this year by the Trump administration. Additionally, after the Obama-appointed judge previously issued a ruling halting deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act, Trump labeled him as a “Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator,” adding that the judge “should be IMPEACHED!!!” Advertisement

Meanwhile, the crazed woman’s unexpected release comes only days after U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya denied her bond, citing the ongoing threats she had made against Trump on social media earlier this month.

“Here’s where we are,” Jones wrote in a Facebook post on August 6th. “I literally told FBI in five states today that I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present,” she continued, ending the paragraph by saying: “Let’s deal with this and restore domestic tranquility.”

In one post, Jones implored Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2 p.m. at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025.”

Authorities had been monitoring her online activity since August 2nd, and during an interview with U.S. Secret Service agents on August 15th, Jones admitted she would “carry out the mission of killing” President Trump with a “bladed object” — if given the opportunity.

Her social media posts also frequently tagged U.S. federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — seemingly attempting to attract the attention of government agents.

Friends of Jones told Boasberg — who was appointed in 2011 — that she has a history of “schizophrenia” and other mental health issues, but has never truly acted violently, Law & Crime reported, citing court documents.

Jones’ arrest was highlighted by newly appointed D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

“Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution,” Trump’s new D.C. attorney wrote in a statement at the time. “Make no mistake — justice will be served.”

She is currently awaiting trial on felony charges regarding threatening to kill President Trump.

