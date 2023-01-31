Woke Groundhog Day

The logo of the international non-governmental animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is pictured during a protest on the sidelines of the G7 agriculture ministers meeting in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on May 13, 2022. (Photo by Yann Schreiber / AFP) (Photo by YANN SCHREIBER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Tuesday, January 31, 2023

PETA is offering to send someone to replace Pennsylvania’s famous Punxsatawney Phil on Groundhog Day.

The group sent a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club president volunteering PETA philanthropist Amber Canavan to take Phil’s place and give a “unscientific weather forecast” for the annual event.

Canavan has even that said she would don a groundhog costume.

In exchange, PETA is asking that the actual groundhog, Phil, and his companion Phyllis be sent to a sanctuary.

The Groundhog Club president has not commented on the request.