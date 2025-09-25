A sign is attached to the front door of a Planned Parenthood clinic on September 25, 2025, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will pause its abortion services for women starting next week, in response to Medicaid funding cuts enacted by President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” according to the organization.

“Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin” refers to all Planned Parenthood facilities across the state. In Wisconsin, it operates 22 health centers, offering a range of services including birth control, STD testing, vasectomies, and — until recently — abortion procedures.

Nonetheless, the abortion provider’s higher ups emphasized that the hold on abortions is “temporary” while the issue is processed through the courts.

The news follows an earlier September report regarding the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the Trump administration may block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood while ongoing legal challenges proceed. It includes a one-year measure preventing clinics that offer abortions from receiving Medicaid funds.

The organization now says they are working to see as many patients as possible before their abortion pause goes into effect on September 30th, emphasizing that Wisconsinite women will be “referred swiftly” to “receive timely, compassionate care with as little delay as possible.”

“Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is — and always will be — focused on putting our patients first. Our commitment is unwavering: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will continue to provide the full spectrum of reproductive health care — including abortion — as soon as we are able to,” said Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin president and CEO Tanya Atkinson in a statement. “In the meantime, we are pursuing every available option — through the courts, through operations, and civic engagement.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) posted to X on Thursday as well in regard to the announcement.

“This is a direct result of Donald Trump’s Big Ugly Bill,” Baldwin (D-Wis.) posted to X. “It wasn’t enough to terminate health care for millions of Americans; they’re coming after Wisconsin women’s reproductive rights and freedoms, too.”

Reportedly, three of Wisconsin’s Planned Parenthood clinics provide abortions. The Sheboygan clinic offers medication abortions, while the other two in Milwaukee and Madison give surgical abortions.

*Sensitivity Warning* Procedures under the surgical abortion umbrella include suction aspiration abortions, where a vacuum is used to expel the fetus from the uterus, and dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortions, where the clamps are used to pull the fetus from the mother’s body one limb at a time — otherwise known as dismemberment abortions.

Heather Weininger, the executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, also addressed the topic.

“Taxpayer dollars should never fund the taking of innocent preborn lives,” said Weininger in a statement. “Women and girls facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies deserve compassion, real support, and life-affirming care — and that’s exactly what the pro-life movement is committed to providing.”

In 1916, Planned Parenthood was founded by a woman named Margaret Sanger, and the first clinic she opened was in Brooklyn, New York. Sanger supported eugenics and believed in improving societal “fitness” by preventing certain women she considered “unfit” from reproducing. As Sanger advocated birth control for populations she deemed “undesirable,” the female founder also supported “Negro Project” outreach in the 1930s — which aimed to provide birth control to Black women in the South. She received financial backing from radical feminists, left-wing philanthropists, and other wealthy supporters who shared her interests.

