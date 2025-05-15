Wisconsin: Judge Hannah Dugan Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges Of Aiding Illegal Migrant’s Escape Of ICE Agents

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan walks into the Milwaukee Federal Courthouse on May 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Judge Dugan has been charged with trying to help Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant, elude federal arrest while he was making an appearance in her courtroom on April 18. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

9:17 AM – Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Wisconsin judge who allegedly helped an illegal migrant evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pleaded not guilty in a Wisconsin courtroom on Thursday.

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan entered the preliminary plea in federal court, as the building was surrounded by protesters in support of Dugan, who has resisted the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The 66-year-old judge’s plea comes after being accused of obstruction of justice and concealing Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz from federal law enforcement.

Dugan has been accused of helping Flores-Ruiz, who is also accused of domestic battery, escape out of her courtroom and encouraged him to use an exit to evade ICE agents who were there to arrest him.

On Tuesday a federal grand jury indicted her on those charges, while Florez-Ruiz is currently in custody at an immigration detention center.

Meanwhile, she has denied any wrongdoing in the case, with her defense team pleading to have the charges dropped, arguing that Dugan is entitled to judicial immunity for her official acts.

Additionally, the judge’s lawyers requested a speedy trial during Thursday’s hearing, which only lasted all of five minutes.

The arrest has caused outrage from Democrats, with protesters outside the courtroom flashing signs that read, “Free Judge Dungan,” as they also criticized the mass deportations under President Donald Trump.

The judge’s trial is set for July 21st.

Dugan faces two charges that have a maximum penalty of six years in prison along with a $350,000 fine.

