Wisconsin: Judge Hannah Dugan Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges Of Aiding Illegal Migrant’s Escape From ICE Agents

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan walks into the Milwaukee Federal Courthouse on May 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Judge Dugan has been charged with trying to help Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant, elude federal arrest while he was making an appearance in her courtroom on April 18. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:17 AM – Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Wisconsin judge accused of assisting an illegal alien evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pleaded “not guilty” in a Wisconsin courtroom on Thursday.

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan entered the preliminary plea in federal court. The building was surrounded by far-left protesters in support of Dugan — who has resisted the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The 66-year-old judge’s plea comes after being accused of obstruction of justice and concealing Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz from federal law enforcement officials.

Advertisement

Dugan has been accused of helping Flores-Ruiz, who himself is accused of domestic battery, escape out of her courtroom — while encouraging him to use a hidden exit in order to evade ICE agents who were there to arrest him.

On Tuesday a federal grand jury indicted her on those charges. Flores-Ruiz is currently in custody at an ICE detention center.

Meanwhile, she has adamantly denied any wrongdoing in the case, with her defense team pleading to have the charges dropped. They have also attempted to argue that Dugan is entitled to “judicial immunity” for her official acts.

Additionally, the judge’s lawyers requested a speedy trial during Thursday’s hearing — which only lasted all of five minutes.

The arrest has prompted outrage from Democrats, with protesters outside the courtroom flashing signs reading: “Free Judge Dungan.”

The judge’s trial is set for July 21st.

Dugan faces two charges that have a maximum penalty of six years in prison, along with a $350,000 fine.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!