Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan Arrested For Allegedly Aiding Illegal Immigrant In Evading ICE Custody

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel arrives to the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:00 AM – Friday, April 25, 2025

A Wisconsin judge was arrested Friday for allegedly helping an illegal migrant evade ICE agents in her courtroom, FBI Director Kash Patel announced.

Judge Hannah Dugan, who has been on the Milwaukee County bench for almost a decade, was apprehended on an obstruction charge after she was accused of interfering with the arrest of Eduardo Flores Ruiz last week.

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” Patel said in an X post. “Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public.”

However, Patel later deleted the post on X announcing Dugan’s arrest, for reasons that have not been identified.

This comes after Flores-Ruiz appeared before Dugan on April 18th for a pre-trial conference on three misdemeanor battery charges.

ICE agents showed up outside the courtroom with a federal warrant for Flores Ruiz’s arrest, but they were asked by court officials to wait until the hearing had ended before cuffing him, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported — citing law enforcement sources.

Before agents could enter the courtroom, Dugan purportedly directed Flores Ruiz and his lawyer out a side door and through a private hallway, in order to avoid being found.

Additionally, Dugan refrained from commenting after information emerged that the feds were investigating her alleged interference.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old illegal migrant is being held in custody by ICE at the Dodge Detention Facility in Juneau, which is just 50 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

