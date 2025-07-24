Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers: ‘I will not be running for a third term’

(Photo by Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

3:55 PM – Thursday, July 24, 2025

Wisconsin Democrat Governor Tony Evers has officially announced that he will not be seeking re-election next year.

On Thursday, Evers (D-Wis.) released a video on X, where he made the announcement and emphasized that serving as the state’s governor has been “the honor of [his] life.”

Evers conveyed that, while he deeply values his role as governor, he cherishes being a husband, father, and grandfather even more.

He acknowledged that his family has made personal sacrifices over the past five decades to support his commitment to public service, and he believes it is now time to honor that support by dedicating more time to them—sharing in the activities they enjoy together as a family.

“That’s why, Wisconsin, I’m announcing I will not be running for a third term,” he said. “And Wisconsin, I’ll be working just as hard as I have for the last six years to keep doing the right thing and deliver for you,” Evers added. “So let’s get to work.”

Evers was first elected governor in 2018, ousting then-Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wis.) by just over 1 point. He also won re-election in 2022 by 3 points.

Republicans have argued that “America’s Dairyland” should not be reliant on Democrat leadership — calling for a restoration of GOP governance in the state.

GOP Senator Mary Felzkowski expressed confidence that the GOP will win the upcoming gubernatorial race, stating: “We are going to win this race. We have the right message and the right candidates.” Additionally, former Governor Scott Walker commented on Evers’ decision, noting: “It’s a new chapter for Wisconsin. We have an opportunity to lead again.” Lastly, Senator Roger Roth praised Evers’ service, but emphasized the need for a change in leadership, asserting: “It’s time for a new direction in Wisconsin.”

On the other hand, possible Democrat candidates to replace Evers include Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, state Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski. As for Republicans, possible candidates include Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.

Wisconsin remains a politically competitive “purple” state, exhibiting characteristics of both red and blue states. In the 2024 presidential election, President Donald Trump won Wisconsin with 49.6% of the vote, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris by approximately 0.9 percentage points. This marked a shift from the 2020 election, where Democrat Joe Biden carried the state. Republicans also currently maintain control of the Wisconsin Legislature, holding a majority in both chambers.

