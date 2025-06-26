Wife of alleged Minn. lawmaker assassin says her family was ‘completely blindsided’ and ‘betrayed’ by husband’s political violence

People attend a candlelight vigil outside the state Capitol building on June 18, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:56 AM – Thursday, June 26, 2025

Jenny Boelter, the wife of alleged Minnesota lawmaker assassin Vance Boelter, stated that her family was “completely blindsided” and described her husband’s alleged actions as “a betrayal.”

Vance Boelter is the suspect in the targeted assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D-Minn.) and her husband Mark Hortman. Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman (D-Minn.) and his wife Yvette were also wounded in the attack.

The shootings took place on June 14th, in which Vance Boelter allegedly disguised himself as a police officer and traveled to the homes of the lawmakers where he committed the violent shootings.

Advertisement

Police confronted Vance Boelter outside of the Hormans’ home, where they exchanged gunfire before he fled on foot.

The ensuing race to find Vance Boelter led to the largest manhunt in Minnesota history, culminating in his arrest.

“On behalf of my children and myself, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the Hortman and Hoffman families. Our condolences are with all who are grieving during this unimaginably difficult time, and we are praying daily for them,” Jenny Boelter stated, speaking through her legal team.

“We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and completely blindsided. This violence does not at all align with our beliefs as a family. It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith. We are appalled and horrified by what occurred and our hearts are incredibly heavy for the victims of this unfathomable tragedy,” she continued.

Jenny Boelter went on to explain her perspective of the June 14th events.

“From the moment we were first contacted by law enforcement, we have fully cooperated with investigators and responded to their every request. On the morning of June 14, 2025, I received a call from law enforcement and immediately drove to meet agents at a nearby gas station. We were not pulled over; we parked and waited until they arrived. When they did, we voluntarily agreed to meet with them, answer their questions, provide all items they requested, and cooperate with all searches.”

“We are grateful for the diligent and professional efforts of the authorities to fully investigate these crimes. We thank law enforcement for apprehending Vance and protecting others from further harm,” Jenny Boelter added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!