Whoopi Goldberg defends Biden after he calls out for late Rep. Walorski

Actress Whoopi Goldberg speaks at the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:14 AM PT – Friday September 30, 2022

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended Joe Biden after he called out for a late representative who died more than a month ago.

During an airing of The View on Thursday, Goldberg pointed to Biden’s actions toward Ukraine and the ‘infrastructure bill’ as evidence of his competence. This came after Biden embarrassingly questioned where late representative Jackie Walorski was during an event at the White House on Wednesday.

In her monologue Thursday, Goldberg blasted critics who questioned Biden’s health and mental faculties. She asserted that his gaffe was an understandable mistake.

“You know, my gosh, c’mon, you can’t go after him for, you know, not giving aid to Florida, or not tackling the infrastructure, and he’s given aid to Ukraine, and so you can’t go after him for that,” Goldberg said. “But you can go after him for forgetting that someone has passed! I mean, and she passed last month, not like a hundred years ago. ‘Cuz we dealt with that as well, where people said, you know, that person who died a hundred years ago did a great job.”

Goldberg’s comments promptly drew scrutiny from commenter’s who argued she would not have given former President Trump the benefit of the doubt.