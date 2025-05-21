Whoopi Goldberg claims she ‘can’t point to anything’ showcasing Biden’s mental decline

Whoopi Goldberg attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:48 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

In a recent episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg stated that she “can’t point to anything” that showcased former President Joe Biden’s mental decline while in office.

“There has always been a mass trust issue because politicians, media, nobody does what they’re supposed to do. Now I say, for me – listen, he’s 83, so he’s a little stumbly, he’s a little rumbly. I can’t point to anything that he’s done, as president, that he did,” Goldberg stated.

Goldberg continued, questioning why the information surrounding Biden’s mental decline is being discussed now.

“I want somebody to tell me, well, when did you know it was bad? If you knew, why did you wait?” Goldberg asked.

The recent national conversation surrounding Biden’s mental decline followed after the release of Jake Tapper’s book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” which was released on Tuesday.

“If you’re telling me that hundreds of people knew that he was not able to do his job, then where the hell was everybody?” Goldberg continued.

Goldberg went on to question why the discussion around the Democrats choosing to run an 82-year-old “senile” president is important – arguing that there are more important topics to be concerned about.

“My question is, why is this important to know now?” she stated. “What difference, at this point, does it make?”

“It just seems to me, you know, we got a lot of stuff to be concerned about at the moment,” Goldberg stated, seemingly attempting to shift the conversation to the current Trump administration.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!