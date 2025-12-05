WHO declares end of Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

Photo via: WHO

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

12:51 PM – Friday, December 5, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has concluded.

This week, the DRC Ministry of Health formally declared the end of the outbreak after 42 days, two full incubation periods, passed without new cases — following the discharge of the last confirmed patient on October 19th.

This is the DRC’s 16th Ebola outbreak since 1976.

According to the WHO, 64 cases (53 confirmed, 11 probable), including 45 deaths, had been reported across six areas in the Bulape Health Zone, Kasai province. Five health care workers were infected, and three succumbed to the virus.

“The outbreak initially involved nosocomial transmission and a high-transmission funeral gathering, with high mortality among young children,” the WHO stated. Advertisement

Around 47,000 individuals were vaccinated against Ebola during the outbreak. The WHO, with help from the DRC ministry of health, among other partners, constructed a 32-bed treatment center days after the first case was identified.

112 “experts and frontline responders” were deployed to support national authorities in quickly scaling up and sustaining the response. Over 150 tonnes (330,693 pounds) of medical supplies and equipment were provided to protect health workers and communities.

“Controlling and ending this Ebola outbreak in three months is a remarkable achievement. National authorities, frontline health workers, partners and communities acted with speed and unity in one of the country’s hard-to-reach localities,” said Mohamed Janabi, MD, the WHO regional director for Africa, in a press release.

An innovative treatment facility, known as the Infectious Disease Treatment Module (IDTM), was set up to assist safer, patient-friendly care. Developed by the WHO, the IDTM was designed to greatly increase protection for health care workers while enabling more dignified and effective care for patients.

This is the second Ebola outbreak for the DRC in 2025. Uganda saw an Ebola outbreak in the spring with 14 people infected, and four dying as a result.

Ebola is a rare but extremely severe and frequently fatal viral illness. It spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids (such as vomit, saliva, sweat, urine, feces, or semen) of a person who is sick with Ebola or has died from the disease. The virus can also be transmitted by touching objects or surfaces contaminated with these infectious fluids.

With the Ebola outbreak now officially declared over, efforts are shifting from targeted Ebola surveillance to strengthening broader Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) systems.

The WHO announced that it continues to collaborate closely with national and provincial authorities to sustain high vigilance. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has launched a 90-day period of enhanced disease surveillance, and a WHO-supported survivor care program remains in place to provide comprehensive, holistic post-recovery support for Ebola survivors.

Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill shared an update on the Ebola outbreak.

