‘What Charlie Wanted’: Trump and Musk reunite at Kirk Memorial, as expert lip reader describes encounter

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:10 PM – Monday, September 22, 2025

President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk, a former Special Government Employee (SGE) under the second Trump administration, reunited for the first time since their public falling out at the memorial for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who had expressed hope before his assassination that the two would make amends someday.

Trump and Musk were spotted shaking hands and chatting at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The White House and Musk also later shared a photos of their reunion, attaching the caption “For Charlie.”

According to expert lip reader Nicola Hickling, an “entrepreneur and the driving force behind LipReader, a groundbreaking company specializing in lipreading and expert witness reports,” Trump said at the time: “How are you doing” — calling the Tesla founder over.

Following this, Musk appears to shrug and President Trump utters “So Elon, I’ve heard you wanted to chat … Let’s try and work out how to get back on track.”

The two were then seen embracing each other, with the GOP president reportedly looking at him and saying, “I’ve missed you.”

Prior to his assassination, Kirk told podcaster Megyn Kelly, back in June, that he hoped that the two would make up.

“I know both these guys … I am hopeful, optimistic and will do everything I possibly can to try and bring this back together,” Kirk stated.

Sunday also marked the first time that Trump and Musk were seen together since their formerly close alliance ended in a public fallout.

On Monday, Trump described his encounter with Musk at the memorial as “nice.”

