WH unveils President Trump’s new official portrait

President Donald Trump’s official portrait – White House

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:43 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The White House has officially unveiled President Donald Trump’s new portrait, just days after the director of the National Portrait Gallery was fired.

The White House showcased footage of the official portrait being hung at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in an X post on Monday.

The most recent portrait showcases President Trump in a blue suit and a red tie, donning a somewhat stoic expression — accentuated by high contrast from the pitch black background.

A portrait released by the administration earlier this year featured less contrast and an American flag in the background.

Both photographs were captured by chief White House photographer Daniel Torok.

The unveiling of President Trump’s newest portrait follows just days after the firing of Kim Sajet, the director of the National Portrait Gallery, for her “strong support of DEI,” according to President Trump.

“Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am hereby terminating the employment of Kim Sajet as Director of the National Portrait Gallery,” Trump wrote on Friday.

“She is a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position. Her replacement will be named shortly. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the president added.

