WH unveils $1K newborn ‘Trump Accounts’ as the Dells donate $6.25B: ‘A shot at the American dream’

(L) Trump White House signature confirming Dell deal. (Photo via: White House) / (Background) U.S. President Donald Trump greets tech billionaires Michael Dell (C), his wife Susan Dell (3rd-R) while making an announcement about “Trump accounts” in the Roosevelt Room on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:10 PM – Tuesday, December 2, 2025

President Donald Trump announced a historic $6.25 billion donation from Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan Dell, to expand the federally backed “Trump Accounts” program — giving children a financial head start toward education, homeownership, or entrepreneurship before their 18th birthday.

Michael Dell is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world’s largest technology infrastructure companies. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is the 11th-richest person in the world with a net worth of $148 billion.

The initiative, announced on Tuesday in the Roosevelt Room, provides a one-time $1,000 seed investment from the U.S. Treasury into tax-advantaged accounts for every U.S. citizen newborn from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028. These accounts, invested in low-cost index funds tracking the U.S. stock market, aim to give children a financial head start toward education, homeownership, or entrepreneurship upon reaching maturity — their 18th birthday.

The Dells’ donation will add $250 to 25 million existing accounts for children under 11-years-old (10 and under).

President Trump hailed the pledge as one of the most generous acts in the history of our country during the Tuesday White House press conference, noting it as the largest single private commitment to American children while encouraging further contributions from other U.S. businesses and philanthropists.

After Trump’s remarks, Michael Dell also emphasized the long-term impact, declaring that the initiative could boost high school and college graduation rates, homeownership, business startups — while reducing the likelihood for incarceration among American participants.

The accounts launch on July 4, 2026, with automatic enrollment for eligible newborns and up to $5,000 in annual additional contributions allowed from families or others.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump joined top lawmakers and philanthropists Michael and Susan Dell to celebrate an extraordinary milestone for Trump Accounts: a historic $6.25 billion charitable commitment from the Dells. Trump Accounts are a new, historic savings tool made possible by President Trump’s landmark Working Families Tax Cuts Act. This landmark gift — one of the largest direct investments ever made in American families — will dramatically accelerate President Trump’s initiative to give every newborn child a head start toward lifelong financial security and the American Dream,” the White House posted on Tuesday.

The Dell contribution is focused on eligible children, those 10-years-old and younger, and meeting ZIP‑code income thresholds who “are not eligible for the federal $1,000 grant” and whose families claim the account.

“In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the Dells are announcing today that they are giving 25 million American children $250 each to save and to invest in their personal Trump Account,” Trump announced.

“We believe that if every child can see a future worth saving for, this program will build something far greater than an account. It will build hope and opportunity and prosperity for generations to come,” Michael Dell said at the White House event announcing the donation. “We believe the smartest investment that we can make is an investment in children,” he continued.

The separate $250 investment is limited to families living in ZIP codes with a median household income below $150,000. Dell estimates that roughly 80% of the country meets that requirement. Children who qualify for the federal program — those aged 2 and younger — will not be eligible for the additional $250 gift.

Prior to the White House press conference, the charitable couple posted a video explaining how even a small financial headstart can help children’s “world expand” from that point forward.

Dell and his wife have been very charitable throughout the years, creating The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in 1999. The couple primarily focuses on “putting children first.”

What To Know:

Trump Accounts will be available to every U.S. citizen born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. These innovative, tax-advantaged savings accounts.

Each Trump Account will launch with a one-time $1,000 government seed contribution. Families and others can contribute up to $5,000 annually; the funds will be invested in a broad stock-market index, remain private property under guardian control until age 18, and, if fully funded and left untouched, could grow to as much as $1.9 million by age 28.

Thanks to the Dell’s unprecedented gift, the first 25 million American children age 10 and under living in ZIP codes with median incomes below $150,000 will receive an additional $250. This historic act of generosity will give millions of low- and middle-income children an even stronger shot at achieving the American Dream.

