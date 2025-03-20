WH: Trump To Sign EO To Shut Down The Dept. Of Education

The headquarters of the Department of Education are shown March 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Department of Education announced yesterday that it will reduce its staff by nearly 50%, leaving the department with 2,183 workers, a reduction from 4,133 when U.S. President Donald Trump took office for his second term. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:45 AM – Thursday, March 20, 2025

In a fact sheet regarding the measure, President Donald Trump is reportedly set to sign an executive order to close down the Department of Education on Thursday.

The executive order directs U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure (of) the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

Additionally, the mandate will also direct all other programs or activities receiving funds from the Department of Education to cease if the initiative involves advancing “DEI or [leftist] gender ideology.”

According the the White House fact sheet, this is occurring in an effort to “turn over education to families instead of bureaucracies.”

However, in order to officially abolish the Department of Education, Trump will still need Congressional approval.

The department was first established in 1979, after Congress passed the Department of Education Organization Act. It was signed into law by former Democrat President Jimmy Carter.

Since its creation, there have been calls by many, including from former GOP President Ronald Reagan — to dismantle the department in order for educational decisions to be determined at the state and local level.

